Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cintas worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $374.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.30. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $321.39 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

