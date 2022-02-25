Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $315.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.91. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

