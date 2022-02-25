Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of HST opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -616.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

