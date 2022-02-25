Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7,061.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 809,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

