Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,717,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $341.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.