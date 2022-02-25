Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,876,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.21.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

