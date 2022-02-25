Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.67 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.24% of Polaris worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 321,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,847,000 after buying an additional 111,432 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 360,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

