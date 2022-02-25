Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,411 shares of company stock valued at $38,795,210. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.