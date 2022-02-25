Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

