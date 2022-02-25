Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $243.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.99. The company has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

