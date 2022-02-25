Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of onsemi worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of onsemi by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $61.06 on Friday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.