Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,011.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,322.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

