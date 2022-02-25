Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.