Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 12,657 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

