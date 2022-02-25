Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $296,539,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

