Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 14,210 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

