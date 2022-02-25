Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $506.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

