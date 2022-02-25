Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

