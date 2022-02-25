Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.