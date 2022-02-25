Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 37,111 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,111 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.