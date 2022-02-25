Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,441 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 817.1% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

