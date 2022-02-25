Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,283 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $466.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.85 and its 200 day moving average is $596.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

