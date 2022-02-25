Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after acquiring an additional 721,452 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

