Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $3,729,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $367.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

