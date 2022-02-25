Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Target by 25.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.