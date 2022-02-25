Brendan Teehan Sells 472 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $11,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 870,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,334. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

