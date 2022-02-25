BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 394564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
