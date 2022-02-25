BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 394564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.