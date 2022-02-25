Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.
Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)
