Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

