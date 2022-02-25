Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 73,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 144,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)
