Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $580.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

