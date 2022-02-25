Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadcom in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $7.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.34 EPS.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom stock opened at $580.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $605.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

