Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.53% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

