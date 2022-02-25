Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.