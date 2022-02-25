Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.36. 1,336,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,952. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

