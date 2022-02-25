Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to announce $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.50 million and the highest is $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.27 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

