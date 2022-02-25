Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.44 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $203.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $203.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $682.26 million, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

