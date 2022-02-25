Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to announce $314.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

