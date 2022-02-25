Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $146.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.50 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $661.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $724.68 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

HLLY stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 503,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Holley by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

