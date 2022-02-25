Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $811.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $811.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $787.80 million and the highest is $834.25 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $706.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

