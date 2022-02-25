Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Shares of NTAP opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

