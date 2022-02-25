Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Post reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.06 on Friday. Post has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Post by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.