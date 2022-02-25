Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce $139.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Progress Software reported sales of $131.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $609.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $12,355,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

