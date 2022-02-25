Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.48). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 802,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

