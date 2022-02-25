Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 1,455,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

