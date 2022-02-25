Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $59,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 56,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,635. The company has a market capitalization of $644.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

