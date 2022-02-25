Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will announce $163.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.50 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

