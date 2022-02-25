Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

ELMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 25,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

