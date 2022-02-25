Brokerages Expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 145,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,374 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 87,666 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

