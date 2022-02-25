Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.54 Million

Brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to announce $207.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.65 million to $212.44 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $836.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.07 on Friday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,222,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 733,198 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199,173 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

